MUMBAI— Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s magnum opus and television’s first-ever mythological love story “RadhaKrishn” will narrate the story of Lord Shiva’s encounter with Krishna and Radha and narrates the story on how he earned the name ‘Gopeshwar’ in the relics.
“RadhaKrishn” recreates a time and place dated about a thousand years ago on the untold story of Radha and Krishna. The show boasts of 20 original compositions with a catchy title-track and will have a Maha Raas-Leela sequence, which will see the entry of powerhouse actor Tarun Khanna, who plays Chanakya in "Chandragupta Maurya," in a cameo, playing Lord Shiva.
Presenting a track right out of calendar art for the Maha Raas-Leela, “Radhakrishn”’s upcoming track will be around the story on how Lord Shiva acquired the title of Gopeshwar. Lord Shiva expresses his desire to attend Radha Krishna’s Raas-Leela in human form. But since no males were allowed to participate apart from Krishna, Lord Shiva had to change his get-up as a girl to match up to the ‘gopis.’ When Krishna learns this, he went ahead and called this avatar of Lord Shiva as Gopeshwar.’
