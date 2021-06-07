MUMBAI — We have seen her as a news anchor, and now Charrul Malik is all set to woo your hearts as an actor. She will be joining Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli’s popular sitcom, “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”
“I’m playing Rusa, who is Resham Pal commissioner’s (played by Kishore Bhanushali) sister-in-law. She is a bindaas girl. My look is also youngish. Shooting with Yogesh Tripathi, who plays the title-role in “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,” is a wonderful experience.”
As a child, Malik always dreamt of becoming a news anchor and at the same time she also participated in dramas in school and college. So acting also interested her. Her father was a stage actor before he got into the legal profession. Malik, who does not have formal training in acting, is inspired by her mother and him. She added, “Comedy roles always require good timing and I am looking forward to a positive response from audiences.”
“I am mostly self-taught, but yes, my parents, especially my mother, have played a great role in shaping my career. She was a very good dancer and a stage actor during her younger days. I used to be a prime-time news anchor based out of Delhi, but then I shifted to Mumbai and started anchoring and producing entertainment shows. I then realized that I felt more comfortable anchoring shows, and my job made me get into a new avatar each day, so I was sort of acting in a way. I did a cameo earlier in ‘Bhabhji Ghar Par Hai.’”
Praising Binaferr and Sanjay Kohli, she said, “I have the utmost regard and gratitude towards them. They gave me my first break in acting a couple of years back. I am always grateful to them for this opportunity and showing faith in me. They are the best producers in this industry, so warm and caring towards each and every member of the family. They are amazing human beings and I feel blessed to work with them.”
“I want to do something meaningful and stable for sure,” she went on. “Acting is an interesting profession that demands a lot out of you, so I am putting all my attention into it now. Also, every profession is insecure nowadays. Let’s not only talk about acting. And no one knows what’s there in the future,” she said, adding that dancing, shopping and writing keep her sane.”
In the current pandemic scenario, she feels that Covid-19 has been bad across industries and has a social and economic impact beyond what words can describe.
“I simply pray to the Almighty that this comes to an end soon. I never ever imagined in my wildest of dreams that we would face and go through this situation which has been life-changing globally. But yes, Corona has taught us a lot. We are better versions of ourselves now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.