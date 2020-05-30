When you do not know what show you are searching for, you try out random titles on the web and watch for a few minutes or sometimes even an episode if it looks promising. This is how I landed onto “Cheesecake,” a cute story of a couple married for three years, with scant understanding between them, despite their being in a love marriage, not an arranged one.
Since it looked promising, especially after a cute golden retriever attached himself to the wife, Sameera (Akanksha Thakur), on a night out with a friend, and gorged on cheesecake, and we found the dog stalking her all the way home, I decided to go along with the 5-episode series. For one, there was the dog angle, for another, there was the dysfunctional working couple, planning a vacation without anything concrete happening, for years! They were together, but there was no real rapport. Mechanically, and devoid of any attachment, they were just letting life go by.
So when there is a dearth of good fare on the web, and we see a November 2019 release of worth that few have heard about, and it can be seen on a free OTT platform (which translates as on any device), I see no harm in a review. Compared to the normal EFG formula of web series (Expletives, Explicit Sex—the F word connect—and Gore), this made for happy, wholesome family viewing.
The hubby (Jitendra Kumar), always hassled, is prone to misplace his underwear, and this later formed an important pivot in the story, as it unfolds with the canine playing a big part. Yes, the canine steps into their life, minus a collar (probably the only flaw in the show), and turns it upside down. The couple is aghast at what the dog does when he is kept alone all day in their home (as they are working), as a new home for a dog cannot be found overnight.
As the behavior gets temperamental and eccentric, the couple even tries out an “Animal Communicator” (Ashwini Kalsekar, excellent as always—this lady’s range is truly incredible from comic to emotional to even dark turns!) who psycho-analyzes the dog and tells them that he has been accidentally separated from his family (of human beings) and that he is now disturbed as he feels that the couple are having even more spats because of his presence.
Attempts to find dog homes or a (private) home for him lead to nothing and the couple must reconcile their minor disagreements as they are torn between keeping the dog or giving him away for his betterment. Very organically, they grow closer to him and decide to make him a part of their life and, more vitally, also improve upon their own bonding.
And then, quite suddenly, they find that Cheesecake (as they have named him, even with a bone-shaped name plate below theirs, outside their apartment!) does have a family and they come to know who they are.
Now in a moral dilemma of wanting to still keep him (as they do not know they have adopted him) or send him back to his original family, they are extremely miserable. A part of their life, the very force that brought true harmony and happiness in their lives, will be wrenched away if they return him to his people. Can they then do so, purely because it is the right thing to do?
What happens next in the climax and post-climax is completely natural and all the more heartwarming for that. A shade soppy, yes, but this is more than just an animal story for kids. Disney-like, it has lessons for all, including how human beings make mistakes, spoil their relationships for no real reasons, and what role an animal can play in human bonding. That animals too have emotions and need lots of love and hugs is, of course, a given.
As the series ends, we cannot have enough of “Cheesecake” (both the series and the pooch) and it is the smart writing that is responsible for it, as it juxtaposes the couple mending their relationship with the dog and the increasing mutual affection between all three!
I happened to read some pseudo-intellectual and high-horse reviews about how this show is only for those who love dogs, but methinks a human being who does not love at least one animal is sub-human and lacks the emotional, intellectual and every other kind of depth to even understand such a story, let alone be unleashed into the wild (pun intended!) to review a show like this for all!
Jitendra Kumar (after “Panchayat” and the film “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”) comes across as a solidly dependable and versatile actor, very mainstream in his personal sensibilities even as he does whatever is needed for every role he undertakes with qualitative precision.
Akanksha Thakur as his wife is impressive too, and her part is a tad longer. Kumar Varun as Neel’s friend also makes a mark, as do Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anika Radhakrishnan as father and daughter. And Aaryan, the dog, is of course, the star of the show.
Do not miss this one if you love dogs. If you do not, chances are you will begin to do so.
Rating: ****
Directed by: Palash Vaswani
Written by: Palash Vaswani & Gautam Ved
Music: Anurag Saikia
Starring: Akanksha Thakur, Jitendra Kumar, Aaryan the dog, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kurush Deboo, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sheila Gore, Gautam Ved, Anika Radhakrishnan, Suhaas Ahuja, Kumar Varun, Devika Vatsa & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.