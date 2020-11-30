MUMBAI—Zee TV recently launched the second season of its successful weekend thriller, “Brahmarakshas.” Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show premiered Nov. 22 with Nikki Sharma essaying Kalindi, opposite Pearl V. Puri playing Angad. Having made an intriguing start, the show is set to make an exciting revelation this weekend.
While the initial episodes have introduced viewers to Kalindi’s battle against an evil force that seems to be lurking around her, there has been speculation around the true identity and the human form that this Brahmarakshas will assume. In an exciting turn of events, viewers will find out that the Brahmarakshas is none other than Vardhan Chaudhry, played by Chetan Hansraj.
Talking about his love for this genre and what intrigued him to take up this character, Hansraj says, “The genre of supernatural shows itself has always been my favorite. When I first heard the story, I was instantly hooked, and I felt it had the perfect mix of thrill and drama that is required to complete a show of this kind. This is the best werewolf story we could have right now on Indian television. I am really looking forward to portraying this character, because it is something very different from what I have essayed earlier, and brings its own set of challenges. Moreover, I am returning to Zee TV after nearly four to five years and I am glad to be a part of the family once again.”
The actor’s character has a ferocious avatar, which takes Hansraj nearly four hours to step in and out of the look. Talking about his look, the actor said. “It takes a minimum four hours and a team of four to five exceptionally skilled people to set the heavy prosthetics on my face. Shooting in the costume, which includes performing various action sequences, comes as a big challenge by itself, but none of this takes away from the interest and fascination that I have for this role. While it might be quite a tough process, transforming from Vardhan into Brahmarakshas and back into Vardhan is actually the most exciting part of this character.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.