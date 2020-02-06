MUMBAI — With the night as young as the “Class of 2020,” ALTBalaji’s pyjama party is one to remember that the class is over and it’s time to party. So we can’t really blame the cast and crew of ALTBalaji’s latest high school drama’Class of 2020’ for doing the same.
With the show streaming Feb. 4, the team celebrated all night long in quirky style. Things went up a notch with the do being a casual pyjama party, which saw prominent names from the industry in attendance.
The starry affair saw Pearl V. Puri, Surbhi Chandna, Shefali Jariwala, Parag Tyagi, Tejaswi Prakash, Baseer Bob, Shruti Sinha, Aneri Vajani, Saba and Somi Khan, Neeraj Gaba, Mohit Hiranandani, Vaishnavi Rao, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Aashika Bhatia, Hindustani Bhau, Aditya Singh Rajput, Akash Chaudhary and Steffi Kingham among others who turned up in their PJs and nightwear to dance the night away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.