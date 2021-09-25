COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane’s finale is just round the corner. Radhika Madan and dashing Sunny Kaushal will join the ‘Dance Deewane’ team to motivate the contestants and promote their upcoming movie, ‘Shiddat’ as well.
Stunned by the performance of first-generation contestant Gunjan and Sagar on the song Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi, Sunny Kaushal will say, “I can’t believe at the age of 6 someone can dance like this. I don’t even remember what I was doing when I was as young as Gunjan. I am speechless.” Equally amused by the act Radhika Madan will say, “You both are really the king and queen of hip-hop. I don’t even know the h of hip-hop. I have no words for this amazing performance.” Later, she will even join Gunjan on stage to shake a leg on Nachan Nu Jee Karda.
As a special request, Radhika Madan will dance with Madhuri Dixit on the iconic song, Kay Sera Sera and seeing this Sunny Kaushal will get jealous and say, “I also want to dance with Madhuri mam and someone please make video, I will tell my family that I danced with Madhuri Dixit.” Adding to the excitement, after grooving on stage with Madhuri he will go on his knees to impress her.
‘Race to Finale’ week is surely filled with dhamakedaar performances, excitement and endless entertainment.
Catch all the excitement of 'Race to Finale' week of ‘Dance Deewane,’ Sept. 25 and 26, 8 p.m. on COLORS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.