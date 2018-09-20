MUMBAI—Starting Sept. 15, the audience can look forward to laughter every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television. After the musical extravaganza of “Indian Idol,” the channel will showcase “Comedy Circus” and this time round, the audience will witness a revamped season of the show.
“Comedy Circus,” a show that started in 2007, not only made India laugh but also proved to be the platform from where excellent comedians originated. The new “Comedy Circus” trios are:
Trio 1 – Balraj, Aditi Bhatia and Divyansh Dwivedi
Trio 2 – Siddharth Sagar, Mubeen Saudagar and Karishma Sharma
Trio 3 – Paritosh Tripathi, Anita Hasnandani and Ojaswi Oberoi
Trio 4 – Sana Saeed, Gaurav Dubey and RJ Abhilash
Gear up for rib-tickling weekends in an amalgamation of madness and drama with four trios – a combination of comedians and celebrated artistes from the television industry, competing against each other in a bid to earn maximum laughs.
These trios will be performing different genres of comedy – standup, sketches, skits, mimes and more to woo the judges and audience alike, and their choice of themes will be something to watch out for by viewers.
However, this season will see new parameters for scoring the acts, which will be linked to the monies that the trios can earn. They are “Mand Mand Hasi” (A gentle smile); “Haa Haakaar Hasi” (A big laugh) and “Phefda Faad Hasi” (Rolling over with laughter, literal translation being laughter that tears the lungs!). The laughter from the judges and audience will set the cash register ringing for the contesting trios and will help them secure a top spot on the leaderboard week on week.
Known for her inimitable style of laughter across the length and breadth of the country, Archana Puran Singh takes her rightful place on the judging panel alongside Sohail Khan.
Said Singh, “People identify me with my laughter all thanks to “Comedy Circus”! It feels great to be back with the show that helps people forget the daily drudgery of life and lets them sit back, relax and laugh with all their heart and soul. I wish all the luck to the contestants on the show this season, and all I can say to them is, let’s see who can make me laugh the loudest!”
Sohail Khan added, “‘Comedy Circus’ redefined the comedy genre with not just exceptional talent but good content as well. This season I am looking forward to the unusual mix of contestants and the acts that have been conceptualized. Between Archana and me, I am the tougher one to crack when it comes to laughter… let’s see who ends up getting a Phefda Faad Hasi from me!”
Ashish Golwalkar, senior creative director - Programming, SET, stated, “This show has been one of our most celebrated properties, and we are confident it will further strengthen our weekend proposition. While comedy always resonates well with the audience, there is a dearth of such content currently on television, and “Comedy Circus” will bridge this gap.”
