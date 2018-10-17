MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s “Indian Idol 10” took everyone on a musical journey with the presence of legendary music composer Pyarelal of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo in a special episode over the weekend.
The episode featured the highest number of musicians with a 40-piece orchestra for the first time on the show, this season. The top eight contestants made everyone nostalgic with beautiful performances on the songs composed by Laxmikant- Pyarelal. Pyarelal also shared interesting anecdotes from his life. He conducted the 40-piece orchestra live and a great musical night along with the judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.
Interestingly indeed, Malik was groomed a bit in music by Pyarelal’s father Pandit Ramprasad Sharma, who, after a short while, had told Malik’s father, composer Sardar Malik, that Anu Malik would be a terrific composer but was a bad student, and he could not possibly teach him formally! And in his tenure as a composer, Malik has proved the legendary composer’s legendary father completely right!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.