MUMBAI—At times, we cannot connect with our elders due to a generation gap. However, some of our grandparents are really cool and spending time with them is something to which we all look forward. One such person is Nani in Sony Entertainment Television’s show “Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo,” played by Lily Patel.
Patel, who has enacted the role of a loving grandmother in various television shows, is not too different from her on-screen character. She lovingly connects with the entire cast and crew and is fondly called ‘Nani’ on the sets because she cares for everyone’s well-being.
People also go to Patel with their worries, and she tries giving them solutions to their issues. Said Patel: “The entire unit has become like one large family that looks after each other. Srishti, Namish, Aditi and Neelu are wonderful co-actors, and it’s a pleasure to work with them.”
And speaking of Srishti (Jain), a funny incident happens with Jain aka Jaya on the sets. The young actress has been reciting the title of the show multiple times and as per an estimate has said it almost 1000 times since the show has gone on air!
Jain plays a newly-wed bride, who due to the consistent intervention of her character Jaya’s mother, is ready to leave her ‘sasural’ at the drop of a hat and keeps threatening her husband with her signature catchphrase, “Main Maayke Chali Jaaoongi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo (I will go back to my mother’s home, and you will not be able to do anything)!”
The actress is confident that it might be a world record of sorts! Said Jain, “Apart from the shoot, I also rehearse my lines repeatedly and end up reciting the same sentence again and again. My friends have started to tease me by saying it to me every time I try to postpone a meeting with them. Even on the sets, while shooting, all the co-stars say it to each other and laugh around. I am sure I have said it more than a thousand times already. I guess I should start counting and keeping a record of it! Who knows I might be awarded a world record for saying ‘Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo’ a million times!”
The line is from a Vitthalbhai Patel-written song from Raj Kapoor’s 1973 film “Bobby,” which was a chartbuster composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shailendra Singh for the lead pair.
