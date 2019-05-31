MUMBAI—Premiering Jun. 22 for Season 7 as a weekend show, since its very first season in 2009, Zee TV’s biggest talent-based reality format, “Dance India Dance,” has revolutionized the landscape of dance in India, making it a mainstream career choice for millions.
After a decade of introducing an entire generation of dancing sensations like Salman Yusuff Khan, Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit J. Pathak and Raghav Juyal to the industry, a spectacular 360-degree arena stage with no less than 120 cameras is set for an exciting battleground of dance as “Dance India Dance” returns with an all-new season and a hyper-competitive format in “Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions,”
It will be a season of many firsts with the creative team managing an exciting coupon the judges’ panel. None other than superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen making her television debut as a judge. Joining her on the panel will be Bosco Martis, who returns to television after three years in search of an outstanding dancer who will land a chance to feature in his next dance film.
Life comes a full circle for the swag star and reigning rapper with killer moves, Raftaar, who was once seen as a contestant on “DID Doubles”: this season, he moves to the other side of the table as judge!
Adding his wit and charm to the show will be Dheeraj Dhoopar as host. Produced by Essel Vision Productions Ltd., the show promises to be a #DanceKaJungistaan, an exciting battleground where India’s four zonal teams – East Ke Tigers, South Ke Thalaivas, North Ke Nawabs and the West ke Singhams will be pitted against each other in weekly knock-out rounds.
The 120 cameras will capture their most intricate “champion move,” leaving no room for error. The international look and feel of the sets is enhanced by a snazzy satellite stage, tunnels for entries and convex and concave LEDs that will enhance the magic of every performance.
Season after season, “Dance India Dance” is known to add to India’s dance vocabulary with never-seen-before styles, techniques and fusion forms and to catch audiences off-guard with the sheer caliber of its contestants. This year will be no exception as the champions will only up the ante when it comes to brilliance in dance, making the season truly entertaining and enthralling.
Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle, said, “A decade since the launch of its first season, our show has been instrumental in providing aspiring dancers in the country with a platform to showcase and hone their talent, gain exposure and make inroads into the industry as choreographers and dancing stars. After six successful seasons and having introduced the entertainment fraternity to some of its finest dancing talent, we now present our audiences with Season 7, completely reinventing the show. We are excited to present the television debut of the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan as judge this season. We are also happy to welcome the leading actor of our popular show “Kundali Bhagya,” Dheeraj Dhoopar, who makes his hosting debut.”
Kapoor said, “‘Dance India Dance’ is an amazing platform to bring the greatest dancers of the country to the forefront. The platform has given us extremely talented dancers in the past, who are recognized by the masses today. This year too, I am hoping to see extraordinary talent emerge from the four zones. Moreover, I am going to approach this in a fun manner and am looking out for not just great dancers but also great performers and dancing stars who can captivate audiences.”
Martis added, “It feels great to be back on television with such a great show that has incredible talent. I look forward to identifying the most impressive dancers this season, who will then go on to be a part of my next dance film venture!”
Raftaar said, “I have been associated with ‘Dance India Dance’ as a contestant, and I have many fond memories of dancing on this stage. I am looking forward to witnessing some of the finest dancers of the country. I think I’ll be able to relate to their journeys very closely and guide them in making the right choices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.