MUMBAI— “Laal Ishq” is a Hindi romantic plus horror television series that airs on &TV. The series premiered Jun. 23 under the production of Jaasvand Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. and is about the mysterious life and events of couples. Every episode starts with a new couple. The show focuses on the never-ending love of the couples, even after their deaths. It also blends love triangle stories with supernatural suspense.
Television actress and lifestyle blogger Debina Bonnerjee is set to feature in the finale episode. Bonnerjee, who just returned from her work-cum-holiday trip up north in Kashmir headed straight to her shoot.
The series has an ensemble cast, and Banerjee stated, “I am excited as this is not a run-of-the-mill show. It's offbeat and has had some great actors on the show earlier. I’m happy to be doing the finale. I play Vidya, who moves into a new house, which is apparently haunted. I don’t do episodic shows usually. The makers did try to connect earlier, but for some reason, nothing materialized, so this time it was for the last episode, and we really tried to make things work out. Since I was traveling, they waited for me and postponed the shoot. It’s turned out really well.”
The one-hour show will be telecast this weekend.
