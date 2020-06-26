MUMBAI — Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have good news for all their fans. The “Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi-Kahani Mata Rani Ki” actress and her husband is soon to welcome a new member in their family as she prepares to be a mother.
The lovebirds who dated each other for the past 10 years got married recently. Banerjee has now taken a break from the show and wants to spend time with her family. The makers are looking for a replacement and among the names being considered are Rubina Dilaik, Tejashwi Prakash, Shrenu Parikh, Niyati Fatani and Meera Deosthale.
Meanwhile, the husband has been pampering Puja with all kind of delicious food. Puja is said to be a big devotee of Maa Vaishno Devi. And after she chose to play the character, she is feeling specially blessed.
Surely, hearing the good news we can clearly interpret that how blessed she is. We wish the star couple all the luck for a beautiful journey ahead.
