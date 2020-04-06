MUMBAI — With the world digital premiere of “Angrezi Medium,” Disney+ HotStar VIP has added another film to its expansive movie library.
Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, the movie highlights the tender bond between a father and his daughter. Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan’s “Angrezi Medium, “ which has been directed by Homi Adajania and is now gearing for its world digital premiere April 6 after just a few days run in the movie halls.
Khan said, “These are unprecedented times and it gives me so much joy that “Angrezi Medium” will reach many, many more of you and I hope it brings some much-needed joy in this time.”
Kapoor added, “Naina is always going to be a special character for me. But more importantly, as an artiste, it is fascinating to explore new mediums to reach audiences. I can’t wait to catch “Angrezi Medium” on Disney+HotStar VIP.”
Madan said, “This film is so special to all of us, and we are grateful that people have been encouraging us and supporting us since day one. It’s every actor’s dream to share their film with as many people as possible and I’m thankful to Disney+ HotStar VIP to give us this chance to get this across.”
Dobriyal also stated, “At a time like this, it’s very important for all of us to stay home and stay safe. We hope to keep you entertained during this process and I am extremely excited because this movie is very close to my heart.”
