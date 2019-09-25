MUMBAI — Get ready now for a laughter riot with quirky animated versions of Hunny, Choocha, Laali and Bholi Punjaban: the “Fukrey” gang.
Discovery Kids, the leading kids’ channel from Discovery India, which revolutionized the Indian animation industry with “Little Singham” — an animation series inspired by India’s most successful super-cop brand ‘Singham’ and later did “Junior Golmaal” based on the “Golmaal” franchise — is all set to up the ante with the introduction of its fun-filled animated series “Fukrey Boyzzz,” based on the hit franchise “Fukrey” and “Fukrey Returns.”
“Fukrey Boyzzz” is all set to take the fun and quirk quotient higher with the animated avatars of Hunny, Choocha, Laali and Bholi Punjaban along with all other characters in the movie. It will be launched in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
“For the first time ever, Excel Entertainment will be extending itself to developing content for kids with “Fukrey Boyzzz.” This is a huge step forward for us and brings its own sense of accomplishment,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder, Excel Entertainment. “The nuances of Kids TV are very different from that of cinema. It requires adapting characters and scenarios in a different yet relatable setting. However, the good part is that the plot and characters of the movie lend themselves beautifully to interpretation in animation. “Fukrey Boyzzz” will take you on an endless laugh riot!”
“We are confident “Fukrey Boyzzz” will be our next big disrupter in the kids genre. The Indian animation industry has done extremely well over the last year and has delivered great IPs. However, almost all of them are targeted at children ranging from 4 to 8 years. Fukrey Boyzzz” is based on friendship, massti and slice-of-fukrapanti with quirky characters, and has the potential to expand our audience base beyond kids with parents watching the show along with them and sharing a great laugh together,” said Uttam Pal Singh, business head, Discovery Kids.
“We will work with Excel Entertainment to skin the full potential of this IP in the most impactful manner. The crazy trio Hunny, Choocha and Laali, are a true embodiment of Discovery Kids’ brand purpose with their crazy cute antics and their ideas while trying to navigate through school life and outwit their arch-nemesis Bholi Punjaban.”
The series begins Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.