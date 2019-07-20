MUMBAI—Dish TV India Limited, the world’s largest single-country DTH company, introduces the first-of-its-kind value-added service, “Ayushmaan Active” in association with Dominiche Productions to offer unique and engaging content to senior citizen viewers on both of its brands, DishTV and d2h.
Exclusively available on both the platforms starting Jul. 16, this is the first-ever service dedicated to engage and motivate seniors and enjoy meaningful TV time.
Empowering senior citizens to take charge of their lives and make informed decisions, the service provides users to scroll through nostalgic music, movies and knowledge on healthy living and wellness. Under the ‘Ayushmaan Actie’ service, senior citizens will have access to shows like Bhakti Bhav, Aap Ka Sathi, Kick Start 60 and Majani Life.
Further, to make weekends exciting for binge-watching, the service brings special series of Sada Bahar Geet on every Saturday and Sunday along with a classic movie from the 60s, 70s and 80s. With ad-free 24x7 service platform, Dish TV aims to bring zest amongst senior citizens by offering shows across genres from devotional and entertainment to financial planning, wellness and philosophical shows.
Announcing the new service, Anil Dua, executive director and Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “Being the leader in the DTH industry, we aim at providing engaging content for our viewers, irrespective of their age. Therefore, we are excited to offer the ‘Ayushmaan Active’ service, which will cater to the viewing needs of the senior citizens. This service will be a one-stop destination of all the content, which will keep our senior viewers entertained, motivated and updated. This service addition stands as a witness to Dish TV’s continuous drive to cater to all sections of its wide range of viewers.”
Adarsh Gupta, director, Dominiche Productions, said, “Dominiche was founded with a vision to be the market-leader in scalable genres of the future. In keeping with that strategy, our second genre after Astrology is going to cater to exclusive compelling content created with the objective of enhancing the quality of life of senior citizens in our country. This category is fast speeding towards being 20 percent of the population of India and growing, with no dedicated content machine catering to it.”
