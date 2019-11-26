MUMBAI — Dr. B.R Ambedkar was a man whose accomplishments for the betterment of Dalits, also known as untouchables has been monumental. However, narrating a fresh perspective to his story for the first time on Hindi television is &TV’s show “Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R Ambedkar.”
The show attempts to highlight this great man’s ideals and principles that, although way ahead of his time, are being preached even today in modern India. Traversing the journey of this socialist, economist and great leader while also shedding light upon the significance of his constant support and inspiration — his father Ramji Maloji Sakpal — the show has roped in actor Jagannath Nivangune to reprise this role of the former.
Prepping up for this role, Nivangune decided to resort to a biography of Ambedkar that would help him thorough the nitti-gritties of his character.
His father had been the biggest support system that Ambedkar, or Babasheb as he was known, had in his growing years. From struggling to get his son the best education possible in the difficult days of his life to waiting for him to return from his journey, little has been emphasized on the significance of this man in Ambedkar’s life and the bond he shared with the latter.
A book written by Changdev Bhavanrao Khairmode captures the life of Ramji and the influence that he had on Dr. Ambedkar’s life. Thoroughly researching through various stories, the book helped Nivangune understand the father and son and their family life.
Says Nivangune, “Ramji is as inspiring a character as Ambedkar, whose tale is lesser known compared to the latter’s. Initially, I thought I knew all about Ambedkar’s life and didn’t need much preparation, but realized Ramji was unknown to me. I began researching and understood how Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was close to his parents.”
“His father’s existence in Babasaheb’s life has not been written in a lot of books, and this one speaks about his bond at length. I went through several stories and books before coming across this one. I believe this would be a rather enriching journey to witness for the audience.”
The show is set to present a narrative of the life-changing true story of the Messiah of the Untouchables: how the seeds of the revolution were sown in him at the tender age of five, eventually leading him to set off social reforms that resulted in shaping the Indian constitution.
