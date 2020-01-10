MUMBAI — Actress Pooja Singh, who is currently seen in “Shakti” on Colors TV, turned a year older Jan. 8, and celebrated her birthday on the sets.
Said the actress, “Like every year, I visited a temple in the morning followed by a church, which is right outside the gate of my residential complex. This year, I was working and it was my first working birthday.”
I always dreamed of a working birthday. I celebrated it with my second family on the sets of “Shakti.” Also, I released a special dance video on my social media, which was liked by my followers. I had already shared some glimpses of the same a few days back.”
Singh, along with a choreographer, danced on the song “Naagin” by Aastha Gill. The actress is a “dance-aholic” and this video was a gift that she chose to give herself on this occasion.
The actress was also seen in “Diya Aur Baati Hu,” and is known for her acting skills and for bringing a character alive on screen. “I am grateful that this year I got appreciation and love not only from my family and friends, but from so many people across the country,” said Singh. She later went out for a birthday dinner with friends.
“Not only did I grow a year older today, but I also got a year full of exuberant memories that will stay with me forever. I am keen to make this year even more amazing and a blissful one. I surely missed my husband as he is in Canada. Also, my parents are back home in Jamshedpur,” said Pooja.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.