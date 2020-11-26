MUMBAI — Binaifer’s and Sanjay Kohli’s “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” has tickled the audience’s funny-bone for over five years now. The show and its actors have not just won the audience’s love but many accolades too. The show and its actors now took home some more awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2020 held Nov. 24.
While the show won the Best Serial (Comedy) award, the Best Writer (Comedy) trophy went to the show’s writers Manoj Santoshi and Raghuvir Shekhawat. Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari, was awarded the Best Actor (Comedy), and Shubhangi Atre, the famed Angoori bhabhi, won the Best Actress (Comedy) award.
Salim Zaidi, who essays Tillu in the show, took home the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award.
“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” is a show about Kanpur neighbors Manmohan Tiwari and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (played by Aasif Sheikh), who try to impress and woo each other’s wives, and while doing that they try to pull each other down.
