MUMBAI — In today’s environment, &TV will help in keeping away any stay-at-home blues by keeping the audience completely entertained. From stomach-clutching comedy to inspirational stories to devotional ‘kathas,’ &TV shows have it all. Not to forget the exciting, heart-thumping weekend line-up of fantasy-horror and thrillers.
1. “Happu ki Ultan Paltan”
From the oil-slicked hair that perfectly twirls on his forehead, to his goofy ‘paan’-stained grin that highlights his atypical moustache – the potbellied Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) has made viewers laugh over the years. But is the lion of Kanpur’s Modern Colony a bheegi billi (timid cat) at home? Happu’s ‘gharelu (homely)’ misadventures and comic tragedies are sure to tickle your funny bone along with his ‘Dabangg Dulhan (Strong bride)’ Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), an obstinate mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) and his nine (!) notorious children.
2. “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai”
Taking the audience on a joy-ride of laughter are the neighboring couples of Modern Colony, Kanpur (again)—the Mishras and the Tiwaris, who have a connection not only with each other but also with each other’s better halves! Believing in the thought that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, Vibhuti and Tiwari are constantly trying to impress the other’s wife. The show features Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi, Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari, Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Soumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi. The cult show also features Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) from the serial above.
3. “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari”
Bringing a strong local flavor of Madhya Pradesh, “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari” is a light-hearted, homegrown narrative that takes you through the fascinating journey of Gudiya, bringing us the raw appeal of the region in its dialect and characters. With new talent from Gwalior, Sarika Bahroliya essays the role of Gudiya, and one is sure to smile and get amused looking at her unique approach to life.
4. “Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R Ambedkar”
Throughout its history, India has been led by many leaders who have set a precedent for the future and served as an inspiration for all. One such leader in Indian history, who became a voice to reckon with, is “Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.” The founding father of the Indian constitution was a man who has etched a prominent place in millions of Indian hearts. This never-told-before life-story in the Hindi GEC space talks of his crusading spirit, and how he became the precursor of united India.
5. “Raat Ka Khel Sara”
Adding a huge dose of excitement is “Raat Ka Khel Sara.” Set in the backdrop of a small village, the show presents the riveting paranormal occurrences the Manjrekar family experiences after the death of the patriarch, Sadanand Manjrekar. The series of inexplicable incidents that grip the family is sure to keep viewers hooked to the edge of their seats. The show features popular actors Madhav Abhyankar, Shakuntala Nare, Mangesh Salvi, Suhas Sirat, Apurva Nemlekar and Sainkeet Kamat among others.
6. “Laal Ishq”
This is a fantasy-horror series comprising of demons and monsters from various Indian folklores and fairy tales. The monsters take on many unimaginable and chilling shapes and forms, leaving you with an adrenaline rush like never before. Every weekend is a spine-chilling experience as you get to view these fantasy-horror stories, which also feature popular celebrities.
7. “Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Katheyein”
Indians have followed the culture of “vrats” (fasting) for as long as one can remember, to demonstrate their devotion to God along with a means to overcome various obstacles and attain spiritual progress. Behind every fast, there are several interesting mythological and historical stories, which are deeply rooted in our rituals and culture. And these are known as “Vrat Kathas.” Immerse yourself in several “kathas” through the socio-mythological show “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein.” The show marks the comeback of Gracy Singh as Santoshi Maa. It also features Tanvi Dogra portraying the role of Swati, an ardent Maa devotee, who tackles various problems under the guidance of Santoshi Maa and Ashish Kadian portraying the role of Swati’s husband, Indresh.
8. “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram”
For every God, there is a devotee, but it is Lord Hanuman’s unyielding devotion and selfless dedication to Lord Ram that truly sets him apart and makes him the epitome of “Bhakti.” A captivating story of devotion in its truest form, “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram” depicts the many unexplored sides of Lord Hanuman, including the purpose of his life.
Giving viewers a glimpse of the unheard tale of Lord Shiva and the invincible evil Raavan, watch this fascinating mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Raavan’s reign of terror. The show features Ekagra Dwivedi as Hanuman along with Nirbhay Wadhwa as Bali, Sneha Wagh as Anjani (Hanuman’s mother) and Jiten Lalwani as Kesari (Hanuman’s father) among others.
