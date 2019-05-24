MUMBAI—Ekta Kapoor has already launched new seasons of her popular shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” “Kavach” and “Naagin.” Next up is the second season of “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.”
Kapoor’s crime drama, “Keshav Pandit,” a series with Sarwar Ahuja, Rajat Tokas, Aman Verma and Panchi Bora, which had folded up in eight weeks, will soon be back.
Kapoor feels that the time then was not right, and has also reworked the show that will come up on Zee TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.