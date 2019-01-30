MUMBAI— Sony SAB’s “Jijaji Chhat Per Hain” has been a favorite among the viewers with its twisted love story and quirky characters. While everyone in Chandni Chowk is now relieved because the Chudail has gone, there is another matter of concern: the men of Chandni Chowk are getting smashed by cake, on the face, for talking to any female!
Meanwhile, Pinky Daroga brings a marriage proposal, for Elaichi (Hiba Nawab), from the Superintendent of Police for his son, Murari. Elaichi, however, is on a mission to make the boy refuse this match, so she resorts to drinking and bullying and acting inappropriately in front of the boy, thinking that it will make him question her manners and upbringing.
But to add to her problems, the boy is impressed by all these tactics and agrees to marry her! Elaichi and Pancham (Nikhil Khurana), now tense, try convincing Murari not to accept this proposal. Will Murari listen to them? How will Elaichi get rid of the match?
Hiba Nawab, playing the role of Elaichi, said, “It is a tough time for Elaichi trying to convince her father to decline the marriage proposal. However, the upcoming episodes are going to bring a lot of laughter for the viewers with men getting smashed with cakes on their face. The entire team had a lot of fun shooting.”
Well, well, looks funny for sure.
