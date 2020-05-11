MUMBAI — Amidst the lockdown, when the whole world has come to a halt, Eros Now has come up with a unique concept for a one-of-a-kind web series that started streaming May 10.
“A Viral Wedding” is an ‘Eros Now Quickie’ web series that has been shot completely at home, making it an interesting concept on weddings.
Eros Now shared the teaser on their social media with the caption, “Namaskar, Nisha aur Rishabh ki quarantine special e-shaadi mein aapka swagat hai.Kripya muhurat pe (May 9, 5pm) computer ke saamne baith jaayein, aur stream karein #AViralWedding. Dhanyavaad Aapke shub-chintak, #ErosNow.”
Eros International also recently announced its massive billion dollar+ (potentially, says their media release) merger with Hollywood’s STX Entertainment, creating a global entertainment content powerhouse for films and OTT play.
