MUMBAI — Evelyn Sharma has wrapped up another successful schedule in Berlin, Germany for her international show “Euromaxx” and has also renewed her contract for another year of exciting stories.
International German channel DW (Deutsche Welle) roped in Sharma as the new face to give it a more international appeal. Her fans have been in a state of excitement ever since her first episode was aired in February 2019.
Sharma has been able to offer her fans something very special with this show, which shows the great value of the educational and cultural highlights of lifestyle in Europe.
“Audiences across the globe are looking for more than entertainment,” says the actor-turned-host. “Yes, people want to be entertained, however, they also want to take away more. Information, education, inspiration—our life is meaningless without a deeper purpose, and I see the audience is craving for great content more than a quick thrill.”
Considering her wedding plans with Australia-based dental surgeon Dr. Tushaan Bhindi, her career in films and this show in Germany, 2020 will surely see a lot of travel for her!
