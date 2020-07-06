MUMBAI —The Debanjan Majhi-directed “It’s Complicated” has released its teaser. The experimental project is all set to air from Jul. 7. Starring Roosha Chatterjee (as Pari), Rahul Dev Bose (Vivek), Aryan D Roy (Sohail) and Titas Bhowmik (Anmol), it is about four individuals and how their relationships take different turns when they start revealing the truth. Aakash Ghoshal helms the music and sound department, while Rupanjan Paul is the DOP.
The series will be aired on CineShorts Premiere, which is an Indie short film distribution platform showcasing work of independent short filmmakers. The three-episodic experimental series was shot without any script, but only a beginning and an end. The actors were briefed about the scene on what is expected and the entire narrative took shape on the edit table.
“It’s Complicated” shows how certain stories from the past and the unknown facts of the present uphold a bizarre truth about human nature and relation. As the story unfolds, the memories take a toll on the two friends, because, along with good ones, bad memories are also there in every sphere of life. The past haunts the four, revealing a lot of unknown equations, even as the present holds an even startling one.
Majhi said, ““It's Complicated” as a concept was conceived over a cup of coffee with Aryan and Rahul. The whole story was divided into segments or a group of scenes, which had a beginning and an end, but it would be on the actors how they reach that point.”
Titas Bhowmik (Anmol) pointed out, “Apart from the usual preps through which we actors go through, the approach adopted for this was completely different. We were given secret chits on the shooting floor, which had different instructions for each actor, which made the experience all the more exciting.” Aryan adds, “Each one of us was given the freedom to explore our own lines within the character peripheries which made it more challenging.”
“ “It’s Complicated” was indeed very complicated,” sighs Roosha, who believes it to be one of a kind experience, likewise for Rahul Dev Bose, who states, “It was a project that pushed me to explore the craft beyond the known.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.