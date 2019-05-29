MUMBAI— Last weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s “The Kapil Sharma Show” saw singer Kumar Sanu and lyricist Sameer Anjaan as guests. The talented singer and lyricist who ruled the charts in the 1990s (the latter ruled even in the first decade of the millennium) had an enjoyable time talking to host Kapil Sharma.
In an interesting revelation, Sanu revealed an anecdote about his musical debut at a young age, which involved a mafia gang, a crowd and his father. The singer said, “My debut performance was on the railway tracks (!!), where I was asked to sing some Hindi songs in front of a mafia gang, and additionally, a crowd of 20,000 (????!!!!) was present. I had sung in fear and danced too, and luckily, they liked it. When my father, who comes from an orthodox background, got to know this, he slapped me very hard and said that this is not the way to sing!”
Sameer Anjaan said that he wrote the lyrics of one of the most popular songs, “Dekha Hai Pehli Baar/Saajan Ki Ankhon Mein Pyar” (from the 1991 film “Saajan”) inspired by his wife, Anita Pandey. When her husband said that he had dedicated the song to her, she quipped that he may be one of the best lyricists, but was a bad liar!
Sanu and Sameer was a unique combo for this show as they have both collaborated on dozens of chartbusting songs composed by Nadeem-Shravan, Anu Malik, Jatin-Lalit, Anand-Milind, Himesh Reshammiya and other composers.
