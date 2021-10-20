MUMBAI — It is finally happening! Sony SAB’s beloved duo Daljeet and Rajeev are set to profess their love for each other. The wait is over for the fans and viewers of “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” as the show is about to take a new turn. Sony SAB’s show promises to take the audiences on a beautiful journey with Rajeev and Daljeet.
After a much-needed pep talk and morale boost from Pratap (Rajendra Chawla), Rajeev’s father, Rajeev finally gathers the courage to confess his love for Daljeet. On the other hand, Daljeet is gathering courage to convince Rajeev to have Mamta (Priyal Gor)’s child through IVF.
On a shopping trip together, Daljeet brings up the topic of IVF, which leads to a heated spat between the two, and in a spurt of emotions, Rajeev and Daljeet accidently blurt out that they love one another!
Will Daljeet accept Rajeev’s confession after their fight? Will Rajeev agree to go ahead with IVF for Mamta? While there are several questions that need answers, the ultimate question is—Will Rajeev and Daljeet’s love story be a fairytale new beginning?
Sayantani Ghosh, essaying the role of Daljeet, said, “The most awaited moment is here and Daljeet will finally hear the words she was waiting for all along. While Rajeev’s and Daljeet’s story is taking a new turn, the current storyline of the show also highlights a relevant subject of today’s time. Medical science has progressed so much in recent years that it has completely revolutionized the way we look at birth. I hope our show will bring more awareness around the topic. I’m sure the upcoming episodes will be an emotional and happy moment for all.”
Ssudeep Sahir, who plays Rajeev, said, “One of the main reasons why I resonate with Rajeev’s character is because he challenges the toxic masculinity that a typical man of the house possesses. You won’t see Rajeev being afraid to shed a tear or be vulnerable in front of his family and I think that’s remarkable and sets an example. The current storyline around IVF is so relevant and will break the barriers around some stereotypes. At the same time, I am extremely glad that Rajeev and Daljeet are finally coming together, and the two will be seen proclaiming their love for each other. I’m sure this twist will be a treat for the viewers as they have been waiting for Rajeev and Daljeet to come together since a long time now.”
“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” is now airing six days a week on Sony SAB.
