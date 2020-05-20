MUMBAI — Looking to date someone this lockdown season? Well that’s just a swipe away these days with the latest dating apps providing the means to choosing someone to date from wherever you are, based on your preferences. For the stars of the lockdown love tale of Dice Media’s “Firsts Season 2,” this was new, as they came from a generation prior to these apps.
For real-life couple actors Kriti Vij and Pranay Manchanda, having to shoot scenes where the characters met for the first time on a dating app, was a bit tricky since they know each other well. They had to undo their chemistry to make the awkwardness of meeting someone new look real!
Vij, who plays the bubbly Tanya, says, “Being a real-life couple, Pranay and I are quite comfortable with each other. We needed to change that for “Firsts 2.” We know each other’s working styles and what keeps each of us motivated too, which was a huge advantage. When the lockdown was announced, I came to Delhi, but Pranay was still in Mumbai for a few days. We utilized that time for us to work on our characters for the show. This was different for us, but when we finally completed it, it turned out to be quite an exciting journey for both of us.”
She adds, “We met each other at a time when dating apps were in their infancy, but are happy that these new platforms today are bringing people together and helping them find life-partners.”
All episodes of this lockdown special “Firsts Season 2,” only on Dice Media, are available on their Instagram and YouTube page.
