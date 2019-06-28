MUMBAI—In an industry where actors aim for six-pack abs and size-zero bodies, actress Mitaali Nag has opened up about shedding her post-pregnancy weight. “Obviously, I would put on weight. Having said that, I enjoyed my pregnancy and loved every day of those nine months. Although I had put on a lot of weight, I would still wear short and hot clothes. I remember each time I would wear something body-hugging, people would tell me I should wear loose clothes. Honestly, I didn’t care. I did what I liked. I wore what I liked and ate what I liked.”
The actress believes that new moms should always be proud of their bodies, even if it gets difficult to embrace the changes. She says the secret behind her perfect body is not any crash diet but a lifestyle change. “I think ideally one should not reach a stage where you have to go on crash diets. You need to be conscious on a daily basis. Embracing a ketogenic way of eating helped me get back in shape. I feel workouts, and healthy eating should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle,” she revealed.
If you think that the actress is depriving herself of delicacies, think again. “For me, Yoga and eating healthy are a part of my lifestyle. In the ketogenic form of diet, I have to be careful about how much carbs I eat. My aim was to lose inches, which I achieved in a short span owing to my body type, and, honestly speaking, now that I have adapted keto as a lifestyle I feel much more energetic and fit. I am not too hard on myself and so I make sure that I don’t ignore my cravings. Once in 15 days, I indulge in a carb-loaded meal where I get to eat my fave papadams and fries. ”
Nag believes that each person should spare at least an hour for themselves. “Everyone needs to enjoy their ‘me’ time, whether it is any form of exercise, meditation or any art form that one likes, any sport, or just cleaning the house. For me, it’s about Yoga and dancing! A lot of my fans ask me the secret behind my weight loss, especially the post-pregnancy fat loss, which is the most difficult.
I believe that you must never pressurize yourself in order to be a certain size but take things slow and steady. That provides the best results long-term.”
She wisely added, “It is not necessary that you need to splurge on expensive gyms or different form of workouts. A simple one-hour walk and basic exercises along with healthy eating, should be practiced regularly in order to see the desired results.”
“Different body-types’ response time is different in any form of diets, so you should not stress if you are not losing those inches soon and someone else is,” she reasoned. “Just set a goal and work towards the fact that you should be fit and healthy. Because Fit is the new Sexy!!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.