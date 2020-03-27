MUMBAI — Zee TV has an exciting line up of shows to entertain throughout this home-bound week. So, during this phase of social distancing, Zee TV has chalked out the perfect plan to keep viewers entertained and to enhance the family television-viewing experience. Here are 5 delights that you absolutely cannot miss.
#Triple Delight: With shoots being temporarily halted, in a surprising move, the channel has announced the introduction of three TV shows. Yes, three fresh shows will be aired in the primetime slot starting Mar. 25 and it will surely keep the audience coming back for more. Starting with “Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, “ the show stars Ram Kapoor as a struggling superstar who is recovering from his addiction to alcohol and his new counselor, played by Sakshi Tanwar. How the two fall in love at his estranged daughter’s wedding and the drama that ensues will form the rest of the story.
The second show that will be introduced is “Baarish.” Starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi, the romantic drama will follow the story of two strangers from starkly different backgrounds, who get married because of their families. But will they realise they are like chalk and cheese or fall in love eventually? Lastly, we have “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain” that will delve into the love triangle between a chartered accountant, Rohit (Ronit Roy), his wife Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) and an interior designer Ananya (Mona Singh). Initially, everything seems hunky-dory in the family, but when the actual truth comes out, everyone is shocked. Will Rohit stay with Poonam or will he sacrifice his whole family for Ananya? These shows are all weekday primetime offerings.
#Highest-rated shows: “Kundali Bhagya”’s and “Kumkum Bhagya”’s special episodes will also be aired—these are among the most popular and highest-rated shows on Indian television. The viewers will witness a variety of episodes from the most exciting sequences from the shows till date on weekdays again..
#Popular classics return: Zee TV will also bring back a couple of its most iconic and most watched / loved classics during this phase of social distancing. To take you down memory lane, shows like Ram Kapoor-Prachi Desai’s “Kasamh Se” and Krystle D’Souza-Parag Tyagi -Kishwer Merchant’s “Brahmarakshas” have been reintroduced.
#Zee Cine Awards: Zee Cine Awards 2020 will witnesse some spectacular performances and iconic moments. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are among the performers.
#Dharmendra’s fiery revelations on “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”: Superstar Dharmendra will be in the house and he will take us on a nostalgic journey talking about his life as an actor and the films that he has done. In fact, he will also make some never-heard-before revelations. From talking about the time he fell down from a horse, to never using a stunt double as well as giving the best foot-massages in the world and hiding his mark-sheets from his father, Dharmendra will make candid confessions. Ahead of these confessions, participants Ananya and Dhani will also be delivering performances to his songs.
