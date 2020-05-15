MUMBAI — For once, the bold and brazen lines, the use of the repeated F word and much more, did not matter at all. Nor is there anything remotely sleazy, crass, cheap, obscene—in fact, the show refreshes you and you can’t wait for the next episode.
This ‘distaff’ version of the buddy flick (I had not seen Season 1 before, but I am catching up now), “Four More Shots Please Season 2” is “Dil Chahta Hai” (that was too tepid compared to the intensity of friendship here!) zooming several levels up. This is a no-holds-barred saga of four fast friends who met first in a bar, come from diverse backgrounds in family and education as well as different professions and are of diverse ages!
So what’s their common point? They are all flawed to the extreme, their romantic and sexual relationships super-messy, but they are all always there for each other, no matter what. As they hop from one misadventure to another, mostly involving men of varied hues alongside some professional hiccups and personal spats, we get the right blend of schmaltz, non-conformist modernity and a whiff of necessary tradition in as well.
Season 2 starts on a crazy note with the foursome having broken up at the end of Season 1 and the wealthy but frustrated Siddhi Patel having a breakdown in—of all places—Istanbul! The remaining three contact each other and head there for old times’ sake to save their mercurial friend, and the fun begins there itself.
While episode after episode sees dollops of love, lust and luxury (everyone here is uber-rich, see?), we get carried away by various things: like the friendship and more between the gregarious Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo) and the stand-up comic Amit Mishra (Prabal Punjabi).
Or the saga of Damini a.k.a. Dee (Sayani Gupta) whose controversial book no one wants to publish. And of course her disheveled romance to the extreme (from a gynaecologist played by Milind Soman to the bartender essayed by Prateik Babbar).
Kirti Kulhari adds a lovely feather to her cap as the counsel Anjana, also a divorced mother with an affectionate ex-husband Varun (Neil Bhoopalam), an adorable four year-old daughter (Jiya Lakhiani) and his very friendly new wife Kavya (Amrita Puri).
But nothing beats the saga of fitness trainer Umang (Bani J.) and her newfound love for top star Samara Kapoor (Lisa Ray), who is actually past her prime. The two even plan a grand wedding, at which the season ends with mega-upheavals. Over to Season 3…!
The series is replete with more than just sexual abandon, as the emotional element is uber-strong and the fun part a constant and refreshing undercurrent that also often froths up to the surface. Through these four lovable ladies, we get a picture of the flawed modern Indian woman, who can go severely wrong in life’s and career’s decisions, even as she remains a very loyal, steadfast friend and support system to her equally way-off buddies, for whom her advice is, ironically, wise and perfect!
The men, when necessary, form a strong bulwark in these women’s worlds, even if they can be from Mars while the girls come from a unique Venus! The script is the bulwark of this super-watch-worthy web series, and Devika Bhagat may take a bow. Ishita Moitra’s terrific lines, very lifelike, deserve an award in the category of “Best Dialogue’ for a web series. The background score is another asset, and the cinematography (Neha Parti Matiyani) nothing less than magical.
Director Nupur Asthana improves upon the grip of Season 1 (have caught up with three episodes by now, even if comparisons are odious as that season’s director was different). Asthana had done a great job of her 2011 film “Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge” but gone haywire in “Bewakoofiyan.”
The performances are uniformly of high standards, and though I liked the sincerity of Prateik Babbar and Prabal Punjabi, the rest of the men are almost as impressive. Lisa Ray is correctly over-the-top, though her diction makes you wonder how she can be shown as a top Hindi film star—the diction and idea are both super-atrocious!
As for the four friends, it’s a tough call, but I feel that Bani J. as Umang and Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi score a small bit more than the other two, though Sayani Gupta is outstanding and more in her breakdown scene.
Rating: ****
Created by: Rangita Nandy
Produced by: Pritish Nandy & Rangita Nandy
Directed by: Nupur Asthana
Written by: Devika Bhagat & Ishita Moitra
Music: Mikey McCleary
Starring: Sayani Gupta, Bani J., Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Pratiek, Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, Fahad Samar, Simone Singh, Rajeev Siddhartha, Neil Bhoopalam, Sameer Kochhar, Prabal Panjabi, Shibani Dandekar, Ankur Rathee, Jiya Lahiani, Amrita Puri & others
