MUMBAI — Watch four women police officers take a unique approach towards social issues in Sony SAB’s light-hearted value-driven show “Maddam Sir,” set to premiere from Feb. 24. With the tagline “Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai,” the show is set to change people’s perspective about typical policing.
The story showcases the power of feminine instincts while beating the stereotype of the conventional way of policing and introduces a fresh belief of policing with a heart.
“Maddam Sir” addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers with unique set of qualities that distinguish them from each other. Set in Lucknow, it features Haseena Mallik (Gulki Joshi), Karishma Singh (Yukti Kapoor), Santosh Sharma (Bhavika Sharma) and Pushpa Singh (Sonali Naik) as they try solving cases that come to the Aminabad Mahila Police Thana (station).
Haseena, the station house officer, is a young and a headstrong woman, who believes in bringing sensitivity in policing. Inspector Karishma does not believe in emotional policing and is always ready to take the fierce way to solving a case. While the two try to accommodate each other’s clashing personalities and beliefs, the new recruit, Santosh, tries to find a role- model in them, and is thus often left confused.
Pushpa is the head constable, the most experienced officer of the team and also Karishma’s mother-in-law. While at work, the duo keeps it professional, at home the dynamics change as Pushpa becomes more authoritative. Her only wish now is to crack a big case before her retirement.
Another interesting character is of a news reporter, Sunny, played by Gaurav Wadhwa. A street-smart guy, he knows how to get his work done and get information from the team.
Said Neeraj Vyas, business head, Sony SAB, ““Maddam Sir” is very different from other cop-based series. It is not a regular police crime show but a show that brings to light how women use their instinct and add magic in everything they do.”
“The show, while being fun, in a lighter way helps us to look at a lot of social issues that plague our society today and how in their own unique way these women police officers find solutions. It will present delightful and heartwarming stories keeping the channel philosophy of ‘Khushiyon Wali Feeling’ alive.”
