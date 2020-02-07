MUMBAI — With a set of unique characters and captivating stories, ZEE5 Global invites its international audiences to celebrate the month of love with wholesome entertainment that will excite, engage and enthrall.
It has premiered “Judgement Day” Feb. 5, starring Sohini Sarkar and Madhumita Sarcar in the lead, ZEE5’s Hindi-Bengali Original crime drama series revolves around two sisters from North Bengal who fall victim to a series of tragic events. The series will be the second bilingual original from ZEE5, which has been shot in both Hindi and Bengali, in order to give even more audiences an opportunity to watch this captivating story.
Also premiering this month is the Tamil Original action drama “Topless.” Releasing Feb. 11, the series follows the ripples of tension among religious, political and business leaders at an auction, as they all bid to win a century old, topless artwork that proves to be a lot more significant than it looks. The cast includes Guru Somasundaram, Bazak Gaziler Prasad, Gokul Anand and Rohit Muralidharan.
Set to premiere Feb. 14, perfect for Valentine’s Day, is the Hindi Original social comedy-drama “Shukranu.” Starring Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur in lead roles, this film is a humorous take on sterilization, which was forced on individuals during the Emergency rule in India in 1976.
Another Original to watch out for this month is “Operation Parindey,” which boasts an ensemble cast that includes Amit Sadh, Rahul Dev, Amit Gaur and Kunal Kumar. Premiering Feb. 28, the film is an engaging story of one of the most daring jailbreaks in India.
“It Happened in Calcutta,” a highly anticipated ZEE5 and ALTBalaji Original, premieres Feb. 29. Introducing Naghma Rizwan in the lead, the Bengali Original follows the lives of a couple who fall out of love, only to find themselves together again, now with fate and time on their side.
ZEE5 Global is also to showcase some of the latest films. This month, the platform adds the Sooraj Pancholi starrer “Satellite Shankar” and hosts the world digital premiere of “Commando 3” starring Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma.
The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store as well as the iOS App Store and can be accessed by visiting www.ZEE5.com. The App is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.
