MUMBAI— Garima Jain plays a pivotal role in the 52-episode “Shrimad Bhagavad” on Aapka Colors. The serial is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and will have Radha and Krishna revealing what happened after “Mahabharat.”
Jain, who acted in the channel’s “Shakti” starring Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena, plays the role of Indrani. She is excited as a mythological show is always a challenge, she feels.
Ashish Kaul is also in the cast.
