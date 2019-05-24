MUMBAI— Gaurav Sareen, who is playing the lead in the television show “Udaan,” got injured some days back while shooting an action sequence. A scene wherein Gaurav was supposed to fall in a hole that was a trap, did not go well as expected. While doing the scene, Sareen reached the spot where he had to fall in the hole, but lost his balance and got scratches and a cramp on his ankle.
Talking about the incident, Sareen stated, “As an actor, it’s a part of our lives. We do stunts that sometimes go very well, and sometimes you get a memorable experience like this. But for a perfect shot, I think a bit of pain was completely worth it.”
According to Sareen, he was not able to stand then, but within an hour or two, he was ready for his next shot, As the show is high on viewership ratings, it was impossible to delay the shoot. With the help of ice and painkillers, he continued the shooting. “I believe in the saying that the show must go on!” he said.
The Show “Krishna Chali London” fame actor Gaurav Sareen who was playing the role Radhe has left the show and joined as the lead in “Udaan” as Sameer opposite Tanya Sharma.
