MUMBAI— Gautam Rode and wife Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot in February this year. The duo, who had met on the sets of “Suryaputra Karn” dated for a couple of years and then decided to take plunge. Rode, who has played the role of a perfect romantic husband in the show showed that he was probably an even better husband in real life – he will be fasting with his wife for Karva Chauth, giving her company!
What’s more, he took Pankhuri out for jewelry shopping the day before Karva Chauth to give her a special gift on this very special day for wives and couples!
Gautam took to social media and posted, “Its our first Karva Chauth today and I decided to fast for her too But yes besides that it is a day to make her feel special and what better than Jewellery! Thank you @vijayjain_vj and @OrraJewelleryfor helping us select the perfect piece which shall become a part of our memory album. Happy Karva Chauth everyone! May the moon rise early today!”
