MUMBAI— Gautam Rode, who is currently seen in “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2,” is one of the few actors of television who is active towards social causes. With an initiative that he had started with a music video, “Helping Hands,” Rode continues to work with street children as well as orphanages to do his little bit.
This Christmas, Rode is turning Santa Claus as the actor is hosting meals across the city, taking children from various orphanages out for a meal as well as showering them with gifts.
Revealed Rode, “While in the past I have visited the orphanages, this time we took special permission to take the children out. It was Pankhuri’s (Rode’s wife and a TV actress herself) idea as she felt that the kids would feel all the more special if they could dress up and go out instead of remaining in the same environment when we visit them. While I was trying my best alone earlier, after Pankhuri has come into my life, she not only joins me but she is equally involved in trying to make a difference and help those who are in need. And the need is not necessarily monetary in this day and age but rather of love, care and time. I realize whenever I spend some time with the children, it is therapeutic, and hopefully, it also energizes them, motivates them and gives them some positivity as well as a smile with which to end their day.”
