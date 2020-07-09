MUMBAI — ZEE5 releases a one-of-a-kind psychological thriller, “Mafia,” July 10. The platform released the trailer, giving the audience a glimpse into a reunion of friends that will turn into a real-life gamble of betrayal and deceit through a social deduction game.
The death of a villager changes everything, and is there a ghost too? And is the outsider, who barged in forcefully, the murderer? The gang decides to play Mafia, the game of life, to dig out all the things that have been buried for many years.
The trailer starts off with shots of a group of best friends heading out to a quaint dark jungle for a reunion. The bunch starts playing this social deduction game called Mafia. Will the characters survive this game of life? Or will they plunge against each other and reveal their darkest truth?
“The show is a perfect mix of a mystery and a psychological thriller. The trailer is just a glimpse into the backdrop story, but the real plunge is when the characters start playing the game, it changes the plot of the show completely. Perhaps, the game takes on a very real approach, moving forward when a faint kill during a friendly game will turn into a real murder. The audiences will have to watch the show to know who will survive this game of life. I am really looking forward to the audience response for this one,” said Namit Das.
“The show is the hunger games of OTT and the games have just begun! So, let’s play Mafia! My character narrates the rules of the game to the characters of the show and I can assure the audience that the mystery will turn into a psychological thrill for them. This is a one-of-a-kind reunion tale that will test every character’s endurance and reveal their darkest secrets through this real-life gamble,” adds Anindita Bose.
The actress goes on, “When my friends and family saw the teaser, they were confused and shocked at the same time. They had a perception of the show based on some underworld scene,but when they saw the teaser, they were intrigued to know what is the show about and what will happen. Getting a feedback from them like this felt like we have stuck the right chord with the teaser.”
The show features Das as Nitin, Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi, Isha M. Saha as Ananya, Madhurima Roy as Tanya and Bose as Neha and is going to be released in Bengali and Hindi. The series is directed by Birsa Dasgupta, produced by Eskay Movies and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen.
