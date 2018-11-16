MUMBAI—Friends we make in our youth stay with us for life. And when you end up spending several hours commuting with them every day in crowded Mumbai local trains, the bond only strengthens.
Girija Oak, the Marathi actress who essays the role of Meghana Nikade in Sony Entertainment Television’s “Ladies Special,” is one of those still in touch with friends she made while traveling in Mumbai’s local trains as a young college student!
Oak, a true-blue Mumbaikar, used to take the train every day to college. Taking a train at the same time meant that she traveled with the same set of people throughout her college life. Needless to say, co-commuters became friends and today, have become confidantes for life. Oak is not only in touch with these old friends but they also regularly catch up.
Said Oak, “We often meet up and are totally up to date on what is happening in each other’s lives. I have train friends who have stuck with me through all my ups and downs in life the way I have stuck by them. For me, the concept of ‘Ladies Special’ is very close to my experience, so it was very easy for me to draw inspiration for the role I’m playing. It feels special to be a part of such a show that focuses on relationships that you form with strangers you meet and how they become your support system.”
