MUMBAI — Ritu (Diksha Juneja) loves Vishal (Kushagre Dua), who loves Neha (Himani Sharma) who is loved by Aakash (Mayur More). Aakash’s with-it father, a tuition teacher (Shishir Sharma) has loved a girl (Sonali Sachdev) in her time and has stolen her from her then boyfriend (Ashish Vidhyarthi). Such is the complicated premise of MX Player’s ‘Girlfriend Chor.’
So he advises Aakash and the pining Ritu to steal their respective loves. A great confusion ensues, and Ritu and Aakash almost fall for each other. When Aakash continues to pine, his parents feel that their ‘karma’ is at work and make it a point to meet and apologize to the man who lost Aakash’s mother to his father! So does that help? Well, the erratic, whimsical Neha has had a fight with Vishal and Aakash successfully engineers a patch-up between them as he has begun to like Ritu. But is it a patch-up? And does Ritu reciprocate Aakash’s feelings?
Billed as a comedy, the short series has fairly amusing moments, eschews cuss words, barely gets physically explicit (though there is talk of sex) and yet, does not quite make the grade. In the name of comedy, trendy content and youthful behavior, such stories end up being confusing even in the climax. Today’s young writer-directors keep hoping for a new season and keepo giving quadrangular romance a confused spin and this 5-episode light drama goes in hopeless circles and keeps the proceedings just mildly funny after episode 3.
Season 2? Well, let’s leave it to the young audience to check if they really want it!
The scene between the older couple and Ashish Vidhyarthi looks contrived to the extreme and, sorry to say, the only two highlights of the show are Vishal’s birthday party in episode 1 and the four young friends’ rendezvous together in front of the television in episode four—I think.
Mayur More has a hangdog air that suits his character, but he does not really excel. Dua and Sharma are mechanical, Sharma just showing her outer crust to better advantage than any talent. Shishir Mishra and Sonali Sachdev are good, and Ashish Vidhyarthi, cast in a refreshingly different and light role, is excellent.
But the show is stolen by Diksha Juneja as the bespectacled Betty-like Ritu. She is amazingly good, especially in her expressions, and not only raises the level of the show but carries it throughout. But for her, the series would not even be watch-worthy.
Rating: **1/2
Created and directed by: Girish Jotwani
Written by: Girish Jotwani and Ankur Khatrii
Music: Sanchit Choudhary
Starring: Mayur More, Diksha Juneja, Himani Sharma, Kushagre Dua, Sonali Sachdev, Shishir Sharma, Ashish Vidhyarthi & others
