MUMBAI—The nation’s favorite family show, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” now takes viewers on a beautiful journey to Singapore.
This adventure comes for Gokuldham residents with a mystery. While Popatlal is depressed and disheartened due to rejected marriage proposals, out of the blue, he receives a letter asking him to visit the Thomas Cook (the travel company) office. To his surprise, he is gifted with tickets to Singapore for the entire Gokuldham Society.
While everyone is on top of the world with this news, there is the question of who is behind this gift. From here, starts their mysterious and adventurous journey to Singapore, an experience of a lifetime, and also a search to find the man behind all of this. Viewers can join the Gokuldham family in exploring Singapore as they visit the iconic spots, take up adventure sports and experience a fascinating cruise.
