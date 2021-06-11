MUMBAI — Old secrets unfold when the past and present collide. Inspired by Satya Vyas’ popular literary work, “Chaurasi,” new Hotstar Specials show, “Grahan,” will begin streaming June 24. It features Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi and others.
A young IPS Officer, Amrita Singh, is handed over a special investigation from the past—only to discover her father in the center of this case. Will she suffer the consequences of chasing the truth? This is a story that traverses two tales set apart by three decades but connected by one truth.
Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain come together as a father-daughter (Gursevak and Amrita) duo, while Anshuman Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi (Rishi and Manu) revive the old-world romance of the ‘80s in this drama-mystery. The series also features actors Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman in pivotal roles.
Produced by Jar Pictures, “Grahan” has been directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.
With intense drama and endearing romance in equal parts, “Grahan” goes back and forth in time. It reveals how the answer to a present-day inquest lies in a bygone love story of Rishi and Manu and how their lives unravel as the story progresses.
Pavan Malhotra said, “‘Grahan’ to me symbolizes many things—an innocent love story, a riveting mystery, a complex web of emotions, but most importantly, it is the search for the truth. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of many movies and TV shows in my career, but this one is really special to me because of its strong narrative. The question is: what secret is my character Gursevak hiding from the rest of the world? I think viewers will appreciate the story we have tried to weave.”
Zoya Hussain added, “The story is about an emotional turmoil when an investigation gets too personal. Viewers will see the story unfold from my character Amrita’s lens. The interpersonal dynamics of all characters, the treatment and the nuanced writing is what makes it starkly different from any other show in the digital world. The way the story moves between characters while capturing real emotions is what adds to the overall charm of the show.”
Director Ranjan Chandel stated, “Some stories have the power to move you and Satya Vyas’ work ‘Chaurasi’ is one of them. It is riddled with emotions, a commentary on the era and so much more. Based on the premise of this book, ‘Grahan’ is a powerful drama mystery designed to engross and captivate viewers. At its core it is about relationships, loyalties, love and what happens when the past catches up with the present and the consequences of it all. Over the years, Hotstar Specials has created some groundbreaking content and we are super thrilled to team up with them for a show of this caliber!”
Showrunner Shailendra Jha stated, “Hotstar Specials is known to back fresh talent and innovative content, so when we approached them with this brave new story, we knew we had found the perfect partners for this one! In this new form of storytelling, ‘Grahan’ brings to life two sides of the same story, set decades apart. The level of tension and intensity fuelled by plot twists, and a mystery at its very core will keep the viewers guessing till the very end. It’s an unpredictable and refreshing watch!”
Synopsis: In the early ‘80s, an old-school romance featuring unspoken feelings and stolen glances blooms between Rishi and Manu in Bokaro. Nearly thirty years later, as a young IPS officer Amrita Singh is set to leave the country after marriage, she is shocked to find out that her father Gursevak has been accused of a heinous crime. Adamant on finding what happened all those years ago, Amrita delves into the case and resolves to unravel the truth. Do these two tales have a connection? What will Amrita do when she finds out the truth? Will Amrita suffer the consequences of chasing the truth?
Watch the trailer here:
