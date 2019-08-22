MUMBAI—Bringing in a fresh and homegrown narrative with a strong local flavor, &TV’s “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari (Our Gudiya can take on everyone)” will introduce a new face on Indian Television – Sarika Bahroliya, a native of Gwalior, as Gudiya, and well-known actor Sartaj Gill as Muddu. The show is slated to go on air Aug. 27.
“Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari,” a light-hearted drama, is set in Madhya Pradesh, and will take the viewers through the fascinating journey of Gudiya, presenting the raw appeal of the region in its dialect, characters, way of life and overall narrative.
“Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari” is a slice-of-life story of Gudiya, the youngest daughter of Radhe (portrayed by Mahashabde) and Sarla (portrayed by Sagar). Gudiya often lands up in unusual situations, but her upbeat attitude and unique approach make everything manageable. She embodies a girl who is never restricted by any societal norms. Giving us a peek into Gudiya’s ‘All’s well’ world, the show sets a light-hearted and humorous tone.
Vishnu Shankar, Business Head, &TV, said, “Rarely do we come across a character so authentic, relatable and astounding. Gudiya’s perspective is so unique and different from others that it often confounds people around her. But it is this very unique point of view that will amuse viewers and get them to reconsider their own way of thinking. It has been our constant endeavor to present characters that resonate with our viewers and become a part of their daily lives by giving them a moment of joviality and happiness. And Gudiya does just that.”
Talking about her debut, Bahroliya added, “Bagging the role of Gudiya is a dream-come-true for me. I never thought that I will be seeing myself on the silver screen one day. I couldn't have asked for a better start to my television journey than with a character like Gudiya who is so simple, yet so unique. This character is extremely special to me, not just because it is my first on television but because I relate to Gudiya in more ways than one. This is the story of a cheery young girl who can find her own happy bits in every situation. She never hesitates to speak her mind irrespective of how people might perceive it. The way she molds the harshest situations into lighter moments sets her apart and will win the hearts of the viewers.”
About his character of Muddu, Gill said, “Muddu is a young village simpleton who assists his father in a local grocery shop. Although he appears to be tough from outside, he is soft-hearted and extremely passionate about wrestling, an interest that he couldn’t pursue due to pressing issues at home. All his life, he has dreamt of being married to a girl who resembles Madhuri Dixit, but his dreams come crashing down when he ends up marrying Gudiya, much to his dismay. Unlike other roles I have played on television, Muddu’s character was a refreshing change but came with few challenges. The character of Muddu has a peculiar rawness and a non-glamorous look that attracted me towards the role, and I hope the viewers would love seeing this different version of me.”
