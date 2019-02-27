MUMBAI—From the oil-slicked hair that perfectly twirls on his forehead, to his goofy ‘paan’-stained grin that highlights his atypical moustache – the funny potbellied, corrupt ‘daroga’ (constable) Happu Singh is one of kind. But is this lion of Modern Colony a scared kitten at home? Answering this question and introducing a new chapter in comedy, &TV presents “Happu ki Ultan Paltan” on weekdays from Mar. 4.
The show will delve into the other life of Happu at home, beyond the purview of his cop duties. His comedy misadventures and homely funny tragedies will now come into play as the show narrates the escapades of Singh, his ‘dabang dulhan (fearless bride)’ Rajesh, an obstinate mother Katori Amma and his nine notorious kids. He will be caught in the ultimate tug-of-war between his mother, wife and troublesome ‘paltan (battalion)’ – his children.
Produced by Edit II Productions, the show brings together an ensemble cast of talented artists like Yogesh Tripathi, Himani Shivpuri, Sharad Vyas and Kamna Pathak among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.