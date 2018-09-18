MUMBAI— ALTBalaji is all set to present one of the steamiest shows with the upcoming ‘X.X.X.’ starring the hottest cast ever for a web series: Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Ritvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Sneha Arun and Pryanca Talukdar.
Featuring five explosive fantasies on ALTBalaji, and directed by Ken Ghosh, the web series will not be featuring Ekta Kapoor’s name as a producer in the credits. This is because her mother, Jeetendra’s wife Shobha Kapoor, is not comfortable associating her name with such bold content. Ekta respects her and never associates herself with anything without her mother’s name. So, finally, it will not have both Ekta and Shobha’s names in the credits.
“X.X.X.” presents urban sexual stories based in varied situations showcasing a unique take on the youth. The digital medium offers freedom to the filmmakers to deliver unfiltered and uncensored content to the audience. ALTBalaji has time and again utilized the medium to present content-based storylines that entertain a wide range of audience. Known for their bold and contemporary topics, ALTBalaji yet again presents an interesting take that is likely to resonate with the youth.
