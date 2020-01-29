ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s latest offering, “Class of 2020” features popular and talented actors like Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande, Nibedita Pal, Jatin Suri, Nausheen Ali Sardar, Rushad Rana, Alam Khan, Pallavi Mukherjee, Mazhar Khan, Joyeeta Chatterjee amongst others.
It is a gamut of confusions and perplexities, love and desire, choices and dilemmas mixed with an ensemble of grey characters who perfectly depict the confused state of today’s millennials.
“Class of 2020” is a coming of teenage drama which is a sequel to the web series “Class of 2017.” Meet the latest batch of teenragers in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming youth-based school drama filled with love, dosti and lots more.
Speaking about the series, Mehra shares, “I’m playing a complete gully boy who enjoys all bad habits, but at the same time is good at heart. The story is extremely realistic, and our director has left no stone unturned towards making the show extremely relatable for its audience.”
Pande shares, “I portray the character of Priyanka for which I had to watch a lot of shows as my character has lots lots shapes in it. It’s one of the most complicated character I have ever played”
The web-series is slated to stream on ALTBalaji from Feb. 4.
