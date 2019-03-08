MUMBAI—June 25, 1983, is engraved in Indian History. The cricket team that brought indescribable glory – the World Cup – to India, led by Kapil Dev, will be seen on “The Kapil Sharma Show” this weekend in what promises to be a historic episode!
The team that put India on the world map will relive those moments and give an insight into what went in achieving this glorious landmark. Kapil Dev will lead his squad comprising of Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikanth, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu, Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valso once again – but this time on a television show!
While they are all individually accomplished, put together, their camaraderie, like in the olden days, will be visible in abundance as they collapse into giggles with their teammates’ stories. The team will not only reveal one too many secrets but will also relive the time of the World Cup.
In those days, not many of them were adept in English, and among them was Kapil Dev himself. However, during the World Cup, he used to address the team meetings only in English. While the team never brought it up during these huddles, no one really understood then what Kapil Dev said or meant! So how did they go about the strategy?
Patil got an opportunity to share the room with the iconic cricketer Gavaskar during the World Cup. But he was quite nervous and embarrassed about this. How was Gavaskar as a roommate?
Srikanth has had a tremendous influence on Binny’s Hindi speaking ability. How so? Did you know that the World Cup team actually had two captains? While we all know about Kapil Dev being the captain, who was the other one?
We all revel and applaud Kapil Dev’s 175 (not out) against Zimbabwe in 1983, but what was going on in his mind at that time? And more importantly, how did K. Srikanth play a huge role in this victory?
There is all this and lots more that will unfold on “The Kapil Sharma Show” this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.