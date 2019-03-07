MUMBAI— From beginning his career as a chocolate boy to becoming a household name thereafter, Hiten Tejwani is a name that grew to fame with his incredible work in daily soaps. Much like his nature and personality, the actor’s sweet and adored roles have always managed to charm the audience and make him be at the receiving end of much-deserved adulation. Attempting to break the ‘good boy’ bubble around him, the actor is all set to return in a Balaji Telefilms show after a long gap with a new surprise for viewers.
Returning to his second home with a new role, Tejwani will be essaying a long desired negative character in &TV’s show, “Daayan.”
Jhanvi Morya (Tinaa Dattaa) switches personalities with her popular lookalike Kundani to defeat the evil designs of the Daayan. Kundani’s husband, Viraj (Tejwani), in an attempt to reconnect with his wife, claims Jhanvi to be his. Jhanvi will be facing a new battle keeping her secrets and maintaining sanity in her marriage.
Speaking about his desire to play distinct roles on television, Tejwani, who has done some films many years ago, including in grey roles, said, “As an actor, I have always wished to add variety to my craft and essay different roles that would set me apart from my earlier ones. But my journey over television has mostly been about playing the typical ‘good boy’ and positive roles, so much so that I was typecast. There was a image formed around me that I was tired of and felt I needed to break. I needed to be more vocal about the fact that I am open to playing a negative character, just so that I could innovate with myself and add variety to my work. So when Viraj’s role was offered to me, I had no second thoughts about taking it up.”
He added, “While I have played roles earlier that were close to having grey shades, my character here is more negative in appearance and in personality. The efforts to pull off this one as challenging as it sounds, and it is a completely new experience for me, and one that I have been waiting for patiently. If viewers relate to Jhanvi’s and Akarsh’s life, they are surely going to love the new twist that my character is set to bring in.”
