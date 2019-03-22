MUMBAI—As is the trend on every occasion and festival, TV actors want to tell their fans about their feelings on the festival of colors.
Ruslaan Mumtaz who plays Dhruv Raichand in “Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”:
“I am a little conscious about my skin and hence do not like to play Holi. There is another funny incident of my college days, which makes me run away from colors. A group of friends in my college were playing with dark colors and one of them happened to paint me green. The color on my skin luckily vanished the next day but my hair turned green. And for the next six months I moved around with that alien look, so I never dared to play Holi after this incident.”
Bijal Joshi who plays Bindu from “Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”:
“On Holika, my family has this ritual to take the warmth of that fire, since it is believed to cure all your health issues and is considered pious. We add popcorn and ‘batasha’ (sugar sweets) and even wear garlands made of ‘batasha.’ There is a place near my house where we offer shreephal (coconut) to God and I make sure I visit that temple every year. After all the ceremonies, we play with beautiful colors the next day.”
Sahil Chadda who playsViraaj from “Ladies Special”:
“I am from Haryana where we had huge pits dug, especially near construction sites, that were filled with water. I remember, jumping into those pits and enjoying and celebrating Holi with my friends during my childhood. I would only request everyone to not waste water. Play safe and enjoy.”
Chhavvi Pandey who plays Prarthana Kashyap from “Ladies Special”:
“I am super-excited because my parents are visiting me and I will get to play Holi with them after a long time. My mom makes amazing dahi wada and imli ki chatni. Also, I get super excited about new clothes. And I being the youngest and the dearest to my mom, always got the prettiest of clothes and my sisters used to be really jealous of me!”
Hunar Gandhi who plays Meeta in “Patiala Babes”:
“It’s my first Holi without Mayank after marriage. So, my plans are to ask for his health, wellness and prosperity from Waheguruji. I go to the gurudwara and take part in the ‘langhar.’”
Paridhi Sharma who essays Babes in “Patiala Babes”:
“It has been really long since I’ve played Holi. Somewhere, I’m even concerned for the environment, as one should be very cautious and not waste water. Holi should be environment-friendly and for your happiness you cannot cause harm to other creatures or to our environment. This time, we celebrated Holi on the sets as there is a very interesting Holi sequence on the show. I’ve played a lot of Holi during the shoot itself. I’m also going to my hometown Indore and we are going to have a get together with friends and family.”
Paresh Ganatra who plays Mahendra Thakkar in Bhakharwadi:
“Holi for me is purely a holiday as I prefer not to waste water for this festival. The way people play Holi is not in the true spirit of the festival. However, I used to love playing Holi until the age of 20 years, when I understood the harmful effects of how we celebrate this festival. So, now I celebrate Holi with my friends by only putting a teeka of gulaal and later spending time with them as we sit, eat and chat together. In my opinion, Holi should be all about being together with your family and sharing happiness with each other. If people feel happy seeing you, that is the true spirit of Holi or of any other festival for that matter.”
Paras Arora who plays Guddu in “Baavle Utaavle”:
“For me, Holi is a festival that signifies spreading happiness, spending amazing time with family and friends and eating loads of sweets, especially my favorite, gujiya. I remember, during my childhood I used to be so excited for this festival that I would get up at 4 a.m. for Holika Dahan with family and then gather all kind of different colors to play with them. However now, we play Holi with very less colors as there are many harmful ingredients in them.”
Akshay Kelkar who plays Abhishek in “Bhakharwadi”:
“I would rather celebrate the festival by eating loads of sweets like puran poli and karanji. I always stayed at home on Holi, as seeing all the plastic on roads, water being wasted and wood from trees being burnt makes me sad. I believe, we should celebrate festivals, but taking care of the environment is also our responsibility.
So, this Holi, I request everyone to celebrate the festival by not hurting the environment and avoiding plastic, bad colors or wasting water. Rather, enjoy the day by eating loads of delicious sweets and spending time with your family and loved ones.”
Krishna Bharadwaj who plays Rama in “Tenali Rama”:
“Holi means a colorful sky, change of weather, arrival of lots of seasonal fruits and homemade dishes by mom. It is all about that feeling of ‘Go color your enemy and make friends with them.’ I don’t play with colors anymore and rather watch movies and binge-eat loads of Holi delicacies.”
Siddharth Nigam, who plays Aladdin in “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga”:
“The real happiness of this day is in spending time with your loved ones, eliminating loneliness and making lives colorful. So, I usually celebrate Holi with my family and friends and since I love gujiya, I get all in to help my mom make this delicious sweet. Also, on the day of Holi, I love putting color on everyone.”
Rrahul Sudhir who plays Vedant Tripathi in “Rajaa Betaa”:
“Holi is hands-down one of the most fun festivals that we celebrate with much fervor. It’s full of color, music, dance, food and is a joyous occasion to get together with family and loved ones. I would like to urge everyone to play organic and safe Holi while enjoying every moment to the fullest.”
Sambhabana Mohanty who plays Poorva in “Rajaa Betaa”:
“I love festivals because that is the only time that I get to cheat on my diet. Holi is special not only because of the delicious food but also because it’s such a colorful festival where everyone dances to peppy Holi songs. This year, I am in Jaipur shooting with the cast of my show and we planned a small celebration on the sets with the entire cast and crew.”
Ankit Siwach who plays Ram in “Manmohini”:
“The festival of Holi brings in a lot of positive vibes, excitement and fun. I belong to North India and having bhaang during Holi is like a tradition. I remember once I had bhaang and I slept through the entire festival. After that, I ate 10 large aloo parathas and dozed off again. That was one of the best Holis.”
Vrushika Mehta who plays Asmita in “Yeh Teri Galiyaan”:
“Holi is one of the most revered festivals of our country and we celebrate it back home in Ahmedabad wherein the entire family gets together and plays with colors. I am going to miss Holi celebrations back home, but I am going to celebrate it by playing with my friends and eating yummy gujiyas.”
Reyhna Pandit who plays Mohini in “Manmohini”:
“This year, I will be celebrating Holi with my friends and family in Mumbai. We have planned a Bollywood-themed party with yummy food and colors. It will be eco-friendly Holi with organic colors and we will try not to indulge in water wastage.”
Eisha Singh who plays Zara in “Ishq Subhan Allah”:
“Holi is one of my favorite festivals as it brings in a lot of happiness and fun. I fondly remember my childhood days when the entire family would come together the night before to light the Holika pyre and with that, we would destroy all the negativity within us too. Every Holi, I indulge in delicious sweets and samosas and spend quality time with my family. I would like to wish all my fans a very happy, peaceful and safe Holi.”
Sanjay Gagnani who plays Prithvi in “Kundali Bhagya”:
“I celebrate every festival with equal enthusiasm, but Holi is one of my favourites. I worship goddess Holika on the day after which we all get together and play with organic colors. They are a boon for actors like me who can play Holi without bothering about the after-effects. I would like to wish all a Happy Holi. Spread love, spread smiles.”
Ankit Vyas who plays Rizwaan in “Ishq Subhan Allah”:
“I remember, I once damaged my hair severely due to the synthetic colors used and since then, I have been playing Holi only with natural colors. I am a big foodie and looking forward to having yummy sweets, especially jalebi and gujiyas. May this Holi remove all the darkness and negativity inside us and make our lives happy and colorful.”
Poorva Gokhale who plays Anupriya in “Tujhse Hai Raabta”:
“Every year during Holi, I visit my parent’s house and our entire family, cousins and friends come together to celebrate the festival. We prefer playing dry Holi and using organic colors. Moreover, we indulge in some yummy traditional food and have lunch together. We should play Holi without causing any nuisance and damage and should enjoy the positivity of the festival.”
Adnan Khan who plays Kabir in “Ishq Subhan Allah”:
“The vibrancy of colors is something that brings in a lot of positivity in our lives and Holi is actually a day worth rejoicing. I remember, as a kid I used to cry because the colors used to hurt my eyes. That’s when I decided that it was time we celebrate Holi in a more safe way and I prefer playing it with organic colors. Be safe and have lots of fun!”
Nishant Singh Malkani who plays Akshat Jindal in “Guddan… Tumse Na Ho Payega”:
“The celebration of Holi goes beyond just playing with colors, it’s about celebrating and getting together with our family members. On this Holi, even in our show we have a Holi celebrations special episode, which is a mix bag of lots of drama and fun which for which we recently shot in Goa. Playing Holi on the beach was such an amazing experience.”
Kanika Mann who plays Guddan in “Guddan… Tumse Na Ho Payega”:
“This Holi will be special as I am in Mumbai and I will enjoy the festival with my friends. Celebrations are already in full swing in our show “Guddan” as we recently wrapped up the Holi special sequence which we shot for in Goa. I remember having lot of gujiyas and malpua as a child and I still love them.”
