MUMBAI — Neeraj Pandey’s creation “Special Ops” is inspired by the real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years.
It marks the digital debut of the man behind “A Wednesday!” “Special 26,” “Baby” and the producer of “Naam Shabana,” “Rustom” and “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha” besides “Aiyaary.”
Directed by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Shivam Nair, the series has an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Sajjad Delafrooze, Sana Khaan, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, K.P. Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim and others.
19 years. 12 countries, 6 agents and one mastermind: Hotstar Specials, along with Friday Storytellers, is set to launch the biggest spy action thriller of 2020. This fast-paced 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years.
Starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, the show goes back and forth in time covering several other events including 26/11 and Kashmir terror attacks, and the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence for India’s deadliest enemy.
The show has been written by Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida, all of whom have spent years carefully researching the ways of Indian intelligence. Every aspect of the show has been conceptualized and created to deliver a high-quality thrilling experience. Keeping with the scale, it has been shot across numerous international locales including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.
This show is slated to release on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP. Said Neeraj Pandey, who has created the show: “ “Special Ops” is a story I thought of many years ago – it’s a big idea that required a lot of patience and research to pursue and develop.”
“With newer and exciting formats of storytelling gaining prominence, we were able to build a fabulous team to create this larger- than-life story that strings together many real events from the past two decades. For the first time in the history of Indian entertainment, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack has been recreated on celluloid. That’s just one of the many big moments from the show.”
Kay Kay Menon said, “The show offers a very unique perspective to the role of Indian intelligence. Undercover agents are the true unsung heroes of our time. On the face of it, they appear just like you and me – leading a normal life and perfectly blending in the crowd – but they are constantly on duty, protecting and serving the nation from any threats. “Special Ops” tries to bring forth the lives of these agents.”
Divya Dutta added, “The dynamics of the series, the treatment, sharp writing and a fast-paced storyline promises to make it an edge-of-seat series that’s never been seen on Indian screens. Even with a massive ensemble cast, every character is nuanced, intricate and well thought-out. The way the story moves back and forth in time, while capturing real emotions, is what adds to the grit of the show.”
The world of “Special Ops” takes us through a journey of Himmat Singh (Menon), a R&AW agent. Very soon in his career, he draws up an analogy about the several terrorist attacks that have been occurring in the country. Based on some proof and actual study of various attacks and their modus operandi, he is convinced that a man named Ikhlaq is the real mastermind behind all the terror attacks.
Himmat deploys a team of remarkably skilled agents—Farooq, Ruhani, Juhi, Bala and Avinash, as his task force. Disguised and living in different parts of the world, the team’s sole objective is to get one step closer to the mastermind.
