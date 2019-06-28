MUMBAI—During the scorching summer heat, energy levels drop. To up the energy and deal with the harsh heat, tasty coolers and summer fruits become favorites. For the first outdoor shoot of Sony Entertainment Television’s show; “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein,” a beautiful love story of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi, the team fought the heat with these consumable ‘weapons.’
Mudit Nayar, who plays Yogi, hails from Allahabad and had a fair idea of the hot weather in Delhi. Being the kind soul that he is, he took it on himself to keep the cast hydrated and fresh throughout the day. Although he was reminding everyone to drink ample amount of water continuously, he also called for ‘gola’ and ‘goti soda’ to bring in the Delhi feel.
Nayar ensured that during the break everyone was consuming them, from Rishina Kandhari, who is playing the role of Rani, Yogi’s sister-in-law, to Swati Shah who is playing the role of his mother. Everyone enjoyed the summer coolers in the mini-breaks during the shoot, from Kiran Karmarkar, who is playing the role of Yogi’s father to Karan Singh, who will be Yogi’s elder brother, thoroughly relished the mini gola (juice-flavored ice) and goti soda (beverages in old-fashioned bottles capped with marbles) party.
Said Nayar, “Shooting in Delhi reminded me of my college days, when I used to hang out with my friends drinking nimbu-pani (lime juice) and goti soda around the campus. Delhi has my heart, and I have spent many years in this city. From summers to winters, I have enjoyed all the weathers at their extreme. Delhi summers are blazing, and it is mandatory to keep oneself hydrated with an enough intake of liquids. To add flavor and color to the liquids, I called for golas and goti soda for the cast and made them enjoy the real drinks of Delhi.”
